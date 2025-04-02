Family of 15-year-old who fatally overdosed on fentanyl aiming to keep her memory alive

A local family said they're one step closer to justice after a 27-year-old Aliquippa man was arrested in connection with their loved one's death.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday announced Tuesday charges against Shakeirs Foster for allegedly extorting a 15-year-old girl in exchange for fentanyl, ultimately leading to her death.

"To be clear, this loss of life was directly caused by a predatory drug dealer who targeted a vulnerable child, and exploited her without a care for her wellbeing or worth as a person," Sunday said.

"We're just glad that he's not able to find another girl like Mia and hurt them, too, and one less person that's out there selling fentanyl and killing people," Janessa Pepper said, Mia's older sister.

Janessa described the loss of her 15-year-old sister as a nightmare.

"It feels like it's just been a bad dream I can't wake up from," Janessa said. "The only place I see my sister is in my dreams. It's not fair. She should be here. Right here. To be a 16-year-old in high school and like, she's not there. Like, why?"

"According to the investigation, the victim contacted Foster (who used online aliases) via social media, requesting drugs. The child only had a little bit of money, so Foster said he would provide fentanyl bags –stamped 'MAFIA' – in exchange for sexual conduct with him," the Attorney General's Office said.

"Witnesses saw a man, later identified as Foster, enter the victim's apartment building on May 7, 2024, and leave a short time later. Soon after, the victim became unconscious, and 911 was called. Emergency responders arrived at the apartment, attempted life-saving measures, and transported the girl to a hospital. She never regained consciousness and died on May 14, 2024."

"I don't understand why he like, how did he not realize a 15-year-old little girl, and like, how can you live with yourself after doing that?" Janessa said.

Mia's family is now finding ways to cope with the loss by keeping her memory alive. They have a memorial in their home in her memory.

"I have a whole stand for her, but we get her fresh flowers and a candle every time you know the flowers are getting old, getting new ones, and same with the candle," Janessa said.

Janessa called her sister her soulmate, telling KDKA-TV they did everything together.

"We liked to make TikToks, and we liked to watch our favorite TV show, 'Shameless,' and we liked to go on shopping trips with our mom," Janessa said. "I miss hearing her laugh and seeing her smile."

Janessa said her family hopes Mia's story will help others who struggle.

"Whether that's mental health or addiction or anything, you know, just reach out for help if you're struggling and don't, don't suffer in silence," Janessa said. "People love you, people care about you."

Sunday said his office is prioritizing public safety and removing drug traffickers from neighborhoods.

"Fentanyl is a cruel killer that takes lives and tears families apart," Sunday said. "If our communities aren't safe, nothing else matters."

Foster now faces charges, including drug delivery resulting in death and sexual extortion.

He's currently in the Allegheny County Jail. His bond was denied.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story referred to Janessa Pepper as Janessa Foster. The story has since been corrected.