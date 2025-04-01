Allegheny County man facing multiple charges after allegedly extorting teenage girl for fentanyl that caused her death

An Allegheny County man is facing several charges after allegedly providing fentanyl to a 15-year-old Oakdale girl, which resulted in her death last year.

An investigation led by multiple agencies found that Shakeirs Foster, 27, allegedly extorted the girl for sexual conduct in exchange for fentanyl, which led to the girl's death on May 14, 2024, according to a press release from the Office of the Attorney General.

Foster was arraigned Tuesday afternoon and denied bail.

"This is a tragedy beyond words, and my thoughts are with the victim's family and the entire community who are dealing with an inconceivable loss of this young child whose whole life was ahead of her," Attorney General Dave Sunday said. "To be clear, this loss of life was directly caused by a predatory drug dealer who targeted a vulnerable child and exploited her without a care for her well-being or worth as a person. Fentanyl is a cruel killer that takes lives and tears families apart. The Office of Attorney General will continue to aggressively prosecute offenders who profit from its destruction."

Investigators interviewed multiple witnesses and reviewed cellphone evidence to track the fentanyl delivery to Foster, the press release said.

Through the investigation, officials learned that the victim contacted Foster via social media and requested drugs. With limited funds, Foster said he would provide fentanyl in exchange for sexual conduct with him.

Witnesses said they saw a man, later identified as Foster, enter the victim's apartment building on May 7, 2024, and leave a short time later. Soon after, the victim became unconscious, and emergency responders were called to the scene. She was transported to an area hospital, but never regained consciousness and later died.

An autopsy later revealed that the girl died of "recent fentanyl use," the press release added.

Foster is charged with drug delivery resulting in death, sexual extortion, and related offenses.