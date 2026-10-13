15-year-old charged in shooting that injured three young people outside Pittsburgh high school football game

A 15-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a shooting that injured three young people outside of a high school football game on Pittsburgh's South Side earlier this month.

Charles Lawshe, 15, is facing multiple charges, including attempted homicide and aggravated assault, after three people were hit by gunfire following an altercation outside George K. Cupples Stadium on the city's South Side.

Westinghouse High School and University Prep were playing a game at the stadium, but it was over at the time of the shooting.

Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Chief Jason Lando said at the time of the incident that there were multiple officers in the area when the shots rang out and that the scene was "chaotic."

According to the criminal complaint, an officer said they chased the suspected shooter, later identified as Lawshe, before losing track of them and later finding a gun dumped in the area of 11th Street.

Police said that at least two witnesses helped identify Lawshe as the suspect.

According to online court records, Lawshe has not been taken into custody and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

In the wake of the shooting outside of the stadium, Pittsburgh Public Schools implemented new security procedures and protocols including identification requirements and clear bag policies.