Watch CBS News
Local News

Shooting after high school football game leaves 3 teens injured in Pittsburgh

By
Michael Guise
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Michael Guise is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has worked for KDKA-TV since 2019.
Read Full Bio
Michael Guise,
Ricky Sayer
Ricky Sayer
At 10:59 pm, you'll usually find Ricky Sayer in front of a camera, ready to deliver a story that impacts Western Pennsylvanians.
Read Full Bio
Ricky Sayer

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Add CBS News on Google

Three people were injured in a shooting near a stadium where a high school football game was played on Thursday night in Pittsburgh, authorities said. 

The gunfire happened following an altercation outside George K. Cupples Stadium on the city's South Side, Pittsburgh Public Safety said. Westinghouse High School and University Prep were playing a game at the stadium, but it was over at the time of the shooting, Pittsburgh Public Safety said. 

snapshot-2026-10-01t230124-502.jpg
Three people were injured in a shooting near George K. Cupples Stadium on Pittsburgh's South Side on Oct. 1, 2026, authorities said. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

Two males and one female were shot following an altercation, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety. They were taken to local hospitals in stable condition. The three victims are believed to be teenagers, Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Chief Jason Lando said. Authorities did not say if they were students. 

Multiple officers were outside the stadium trying to break up the fight when the shots rang out, Pittsburgh Public Safety said. 

Officers are searching for suspects, though law enforcement did not release any descriptions on Thursday night. One person was taken to police headquarters for questioning. 

The investigation into the triple shooting continues. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue