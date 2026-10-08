New security measures implemented for Pittsburgh Public Schools events at Cupples Stadium

New security protocols have been implemented for Pittsburgh Public Schools sporting events at Cupples Stadium on the city's South Side.

Pittsburgh Public Schools announced new security measures after a shooting took place outside of a football game that was played at the stadium last week. Three teens were injured in the shooting, two of whom were PPS students.

Starting with tonight's game between Brashear and Westinghouse, all students under the age of 18 will need to be accompanied by an adult over the age of 21 to be able to get into the stadium.

All students from Pittsburgh Public Schools will need to present a valid student ID to get into the stadium, and students from outside the district will be required to show a current ID from their school. Students who are suspended from school will not be admitted to events at the stadium.

"Our students should be able to participate in and attend athletic events in an environment where they feel safe, supported and able to enjoy the experience," said Pittsburgh Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Wayne Walters. "These additional measures strengthen the protocols already in place and establish clear expectations for students, families and visitors. We appreciate our families and community partners working with us to help maintain a safe environment inside and around Cupples Stadium."

In addition to tighter regulations surrounding admission to the stadium, home and away gates will be closed at the beginning of the third quarter and outside food and drinks will be prohibited from being brought into games. Only unopened bottles of water will be permitted.

Starting next week, a clear bag policy will be implemented at the stadium with only players, coaches and authorized staff being exempt from the requirement.

At the end of games, students will be expected to leave the stadium promptly and travel directly home, and PPS said that PRT buses will be in service to help get students who need to get Downtown or to other parts of the city.

"We recognize that these changes will require some families to make different arrangements when students attend games," Dr. Walters said. "We believe these additional precautions are appropriate steps to strengthen safety while preserving the opportunity for our students and community to come together and support our student-athletes."