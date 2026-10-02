Enhanced security measures at games 1 day after triple shooting near high school football stadium

The football game between Pittsburgh Carrick and Pittsburgh Perry high schools ended without incident Friday night, one day following a triple shooting that led to the district putting several security measures in place for Friday's games.

The few in attendance for the games consisted largely of parents following new rules that limited most spectators under 18 years old from attending. There were also bans on loitering outside and a requirement at George K. Cupples Stadium on the city's South Side that fans stay in their seats. Only members of the school community were let in.

"The restrictions are suitable, I think, because we have to know the school district will protect our children," said Shekwae Nicholson, a parent of two Perry High students, including a football player and senior cheerleader. "If they hadn't done anything, we'd be complaining."

Still, she said she was conflicted, especially with Friday being senior night.

"Unfortunately for parents like me who are here to celebrate their children, it's the last night game, it puts a damper on celebrations, a damper on school spirit, and these kids worked really hard," Nicholson said. "This is one of the games where all the family comes, so it's bittersweet."

However, there were some students at the game who weren't playing or involved thanks to an exception that allowed the families of senior students to attend.

"With how the kids are acting nowadays, you got to do something before somebody get hurt," said Brian Lewis, the grandfather of a player. "I just think it's a shame the way kids are acting in society."

Nicholson said she's been coming to games for years and makes sure to always leave early because it can get hectic outside.

"They run wild in the streets. I think the buses are crowded, the streets are crowded. You can't even get in and out," Nicholson said.

She added that police do the best they can, but the crowds can become uncontrollable.

"I do think that there are other things they can look at so they don't do what they're doing today. None of the kids can come, and that's kinda sad," Nicholson said.

Part of the problem, she said, stems from teams sharing the same home field. She believes the district should look at adding buses that bring students back to school, along with releasing home and away fans at different times to avoid what can happen when both groups meet.

It was not clear whether Friday's rules would be brought back for next week's football games in the city.