13th annual jazz fest rolls on at Highmark Stadium

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Jazz lovers were taking in the smooth sounds and notes at Highmark Stadium for the 13th annual International Jazz Festival.

Among this year's artists were five-time Grammy-winning producer and keyboardist Jimmy Jam and bassist Terry Lewis.

The event runs through Sunday night.