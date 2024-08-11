13-year-old girl shot and killed in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 13-year-old girl was shot and killed in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, on Sunday.

In a news release, the Harrisburg Bureau of Police said officers responded to the area of South 19th and Derry streets around 12:15 a.m. for a report of shots fired. At the scene, officers found "a large number of individuals in the area."

Police said they soon learned a 13-year-old girl was taken to a local hospital after being shot. She was rushed into surgery but later died.

Police are investigating the shooting. It is not clear if there are any suspects, arrests or what led up to the shooting. The victim's name has not been released.

In a post on Facebook, Steelton Mayor Ciera Dent released a statement that said, in part:

"Honestly, I'm infuriated. There are absolutely no words that can justify the fact that once again, our community is mourning the loss of one of our own due to gun violence," Dent posted.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call Harrisburg police at 717-558-6900.