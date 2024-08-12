13-year-old girl killed in Pennsylvania shooting was not intended target, police say

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police believe a 13-year-old girl killed in a shooting in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, over the weekend was likely not the intended target.

Naryah Wright was shot and killed on Sunday following reports of shots fired in the area of South 19th and Derry streets around 12:15 a.m. When police arrived at the scene, they did not find any victims, but detectives later learned the 13-year-old girl was taken to a local hospital after being shot. She was rushed into surgery but later died.

In a press conference on Monday, CBS affiliate WHP-TV reported that police said the soon-to-be-eighth grader in the Steelton Highspire School District was likely not the intended target of the shooting.

Officials said, according to the TV station, that there had been a party in the area.

"We're going to get through it," Steelton Mayor Ciera Dent said at a memorial on Sunday. "Together, we're going to fight. We're going to cry. We're going to mourn. We're going to be angry because you have all the right to be angry."

Police are investigating the shooting. It is not clear if there are any suspects, arrests or what led up to the shooting. Police said it is possible there could have been more than one shooter, the TV station reported.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call Harrisburg police at 717-558-6900.