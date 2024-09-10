Watch CBS News
13-year-old girl shot in Pittsburgh area

By Michael Guise, Jennifer Borrasso

/ CBS Pittsburgh

DUQUESNE, Pa. (KDKA) — A 13-year-old girl was shot in Duquesne on Tuesday.

The Allegheny County Police Department said the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. on South Seventh Street. The teenager was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, authorities said. 

Police said preliminary information shows the shooting happened inside of a home. It is not clear if there are any suspects or arrests. 

The mayor of Duquesne told KDKA-TV that he is in complete shock.

Early reports said the girl is 12 years old, but county police said the victim is 13 years old. 

Anyone with information can call the county police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.  

