11-year-old boy killed in West Virginia ATV crash after dog steps on accelerator

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An 11-year-old boy died in a freak ATV crash in West Virginia this week.

According to WOWK-TV News, the boy died Monday following the crash in Wayne County. The Kermit Volunteer Fire Department told the TV station that the 11-year-old boy, a 12-year-old and an 18-year-old were riding in a side-by-side with a dog when the dog jumped to the floor and hit the accelerator.

WOWK-TV News reported that the department said the 18-year-old was driving and looked away from the road to get the dog off the gas. When he looked back up, he could not stop the ATV before it went over an embankment. The 11-year-old was killed, and the 12-year-old and 18-year-old were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

The names of the three have not been released, and the fire department told WOWK-TV News the 11-year-old is believed to have been from Ohio.