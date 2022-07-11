10th Street Bypass closing for Picklesburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The 10th Street Bypass will close to traffic for a week for Picklesburgh.

PennDOT said the 10th Street Bypass will close from 9 a.m. on July 12 to 4 p.m. on July 19 between Fort Duquesne Boulevard at the convention center and I-279 Parkway North/Fort Duquesne Bridge. The ramps from northbound and southbound I-279 will also close.

Drivers should use Fort Duquesne Boulevard to detour around the closure and drivers on I-279 should use the ramps to Fort Duquesne Boulevard, PennDOT said.

Picklesburgh, "the destination for all things pickled," is scheduled for July 15-17 on the Rachel Carson Bridge and riverside on the 10th Street Bypass downtown.