Watch CBS News
Local News

10th Street Bypass closing for Picklesburgh

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Picklesburgh set to return this week
Picklesburgh set to return this week 01:39

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The 10th Street Bypass will close to traffic for a week for Picklesburgh.

PennDOT said the 10th Street Bypass will close from 9 a.m. on July 12 to 4 p.m. on July 19 between Fort Duquesne Boulevard at the convention center and I-279 Parkway North/Fort Duquesne Bridge. The ramps from northbound and southbound I-279 will also close. 

Drivers should use Fort Duquesne Boulevard to detour around the closure and drivers on I-279 should use the ramps to Fort Duquesne Boulevard, PennDOT said. 

Picklesburgh, "the destination for all things pickled," is scheduled for July 15-17 on the Rachel Carson Bridge and riverside on the 10th Street Bypass downtown. 

First published on July 11, 2022 / 1:45 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.