Scratch-off ticket awarding $1,000 a week for life sold in Westmoreland County

LEECHBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- Someone who bought a scratch-off ticket in Westmoreland County won $1,000 a week for life.

The Pennsylvania Lottery said the winning ticket was sold at the Giant Eagle on Towne Center Drive in Leechburg. It gets a$10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

The Game of Life gives top prizes of $1,000 a week for life or a cash option of $1.04 million.

Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the lottery at 1-800-692-7481.