Watch CBS News
Local News

Scratch-off ticket awarding $1,000 a week for life sold in Westmoreland County

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

LEECHBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- Someone who bought a scratch-off ticket in Westmoreland County won $1,000 a week for life.

The Pennsylvania Lottery said the winning ticket was sold at the Giant Eagle on Towne Center Drive in Leechburg. It gets a$10,000 bonus for selling the ticket. 

The Game of Life gives top prizes of $1,000 a week for life or a cash option of $1.04 million. 

Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

First published on June 14, 2023 / 2:37 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.