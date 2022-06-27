Watch CBS News
1 person hospitalized following shooting in Wilkinsburg

/ CBS Pittsburgh

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - One person has been hospitalized following a shooting in Wilkinsburg.

Police and EMS personnel responded to an area of Coal Street just before 6 PM and found a 22-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was then transported to the hospital and remains in critical condition, according to the Allegheny County Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Allegheny County Police at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates on this developing story as they become available.

First published on June 26, 2022 / 8:03 PM

