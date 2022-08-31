Watch CBS News
1 dead in Mt. Oliver shooting

MT. OLIVER, Pa. (KDKA) — One person is dead after a shooting in the borough of Mt. Oliver.

Allegheny County police said officials were notified of a shooting on Dawes Street around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

First responders found a man who was shot in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Police are investigating. It is not clear if there are any suspects.

