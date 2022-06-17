Pittsburgh prepares for visit from Vice President Kamala Harris

Pittsburgh prepares for visit from Vice President Kamala Harrisget the free app
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Pittsburgh today to highlight how funding from the bipartisan infrastructure deal from 2021 will help the city replace lead pipes.
Harris will also highlight a new take force she has launched targeting online harassment and abuse.
The initiative will make recommendations to increase support for survivors as well as expand research into the problem.
It also will look into strengthening accountability for those responsible as well as the online platforms themselves.
Congress, state governments, and private entities will use suggestions from the task force.
A visit to highlight infrastructure
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Vice President of the United States will be visiting our city today to speak on a hot topic - infrastructure funding.
When Vice President Kamala Harris stops in Pittsburgh, she will highlight federal infrastructure funds that will be used to replace lead pipes carrying drinking water.
The VP's visit comes as work to replace lead pipes on older infrastructure across Pittsburgh continues.
Crews are replacing old lines on North St. Clair Street in Highland Park - one of several Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority Projects.
Its CEO said funding from the EPA will allow them to replace more than 850 private and 450 public lines next year.
Lawson Priestley will have a new line connected to his home in Highland Park and said it has been in his family for decades. However, he never knew the water was going through a lead pipe.
"It can be a serious health issue. obviously, you want the community to thrive, and having this is not a good thing to have," he said. "I'm glad they caught it and are fixing it now."
The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority replaced 620 public lead lines and since 2016, it has replaced 9,150 public and 6,000 private lines.
Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said the vice president's visit and the renewed effort by the White House is welcoming news.
"It's really been the group working together. our legislative body, our congressional delegation, along with the white house to come and make these investments that we need to have done in our region," he said.
Meanwhile, Pennsylvania American Water, which covers many South Hills communities, said its lines do not have lead issues but they are working with homeowners to address private lead lines, as many older homes do have that issue.
There are no details yet on where the VP will visit today.