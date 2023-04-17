Boston Marathon: Wet weather faces runners as Marathon Monday gets underway

Boston Marathon: Wet weather faces runners as Marathon Monday gets underwayget the free app
30,000 athletes from more than 100 countries are running from Hopkinton to Boston in a quest to complete the Boston Marathon. Wet weather conditions greeted runners Monday morning as they boarded busses and gathered on the Hopkinton green.
The Boston Marathon course winds through Hopkinton, Ashland, Framingham, Natick, Wellesley, Newton, and Brookline before finishing on Boylston Street in Boston.
High-tech security
A robot-like dog from Boston Dynamics is part of the security operations for the marathon.
Susannah Scaroni wins women's wheelchair division despite loose wheel
Susannah Scaroni hit a little bump in the road early on Monday, but not even a loose wheel could derail her quest for her first Boston Marathon victory.
After taking an early lead, Scaroni had to pull over and fix a loose wheel ahead of the 15K mark. She not only kept her lead, but went on to double it as the race continued.
Up by just over a minute at the halfway point, Scaroni's lead was up to nearly two minutes by the 25k mark of the race. The 31-year-old from Washington led by nearly five minutes late in the race and won her first Boston Marathon by over a mile, finishing in 1:41:45 (unofficial time) on Monday.
Marcel Hug breaks own course record, wins men's wheelchair race
The "Silver Bullet" is the Boston Marathon champ once again. Switzerland's Marcel Hug won his sixth men's wheelchair crown in Boston on Monday, taking the race with an unofficial finish of 1:17:06 to break his own course record.
Hug took a lead early in Monday's race and never looked back. He built a nearly two-minute lead by the 10k mark and was ahead by over three minutes by the 15k mark.
His lead over Sho Watanabe and Jetze Plat was nearly six minutes by the 25k point, and continued to grow from there.
2023 Boston Marathon officially underway
The 127th running of the Boston Marathon is officially underway.
The men's and women's wheelchair races got underway at 9 a.m., followed by professional men and women, and para athletics participants.
At 10 a.m., the first wave of runners took off on the 26.2 mile course.
David Ortiz serving as grand marshal
David Ortiz will serve as the grand marshal of Monday's race.
He'll ceremonially guide runners along the course and will arrive at the finish line just before the champions break the tape.
Latest WBZ NEXT Weather forecast
Former athletes, past winners among notable runners
There are several notable runners in this year's Boston Marathon.
Former Bruins captain Zdeno Chara, Red Sox players Brock Holt and Ryan Dempster, Heisman Trophy winner Doug Flutie and tennis star Monica Rakkit are among those who will be out on the course.
Marathon start times
- Military March 6:00 a.m. ET
- Men's Wheelchair 9:02 a.m. ET
- Women's Wheelchair 9:05 a.m. ET
- Handcycles & Duos 9:30 a.m. ET
- Professional Men 9:37 a.m. ET
- Professional Women 9:47 a.m. ET
- Para Athletics Division 9:50 a.m. ET
- Wave 1 10:00 a.m. ET
- Wave 2 10:25 a.m. ET
- Wave 3 10:50 a.m. ET
- Wave 4 11:15 a.m. ET
What spectators / runners can't bring
These items are not allowed along the Boston Marathon course:
- Personal hydration system products (such as CamelBak)
- Weight vests or any sort of vest with pockets or water bladders
- Guns, knives, or any item that may be used as a weapon
- Backpacks, any similar item carried over the shoulder, or handbags of any size
- Props including sporting equipment, military and fire/gear and signs or flags* larger than 11 inches x 17 inches
- Glass containers
- Any container capable of carrying more than one liter of liquid
- The use of selfie sticks or similar items is prohibited while running the Boston Marathon
- Strollers, including baby strollers
- Suitcases & rolling bags
- Costumes covering the face or any non-form fitting, bulky outfits extending beyond the perimeter of the body
- Any item larger than 5 inches x 15 inches x 5 inches
- Folding chairs