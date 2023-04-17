Watch CBS News

Boston Marathon: Wet weather faces runners as Marathon Monday gets underway

get the free app
  • link copied

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

30,000 athletes from more than 100 countries are running from Hopkinton to Boston in a quest to complete the Boston Marathon. Wet weather conditions greeted runners Monday morning as they boarded busses and gathered on the Hopkinton green.

The Boston Marathon course winds through Hopkinton, Ashland, Framingham, Natick, Wellesley, Newton, and Brookline before finishing on Boylston Street in Boston.

 

High-tech security

A robot-like dog from Boston Dynamics is part of the security operations for the marathon.

Boston Marathon
A k-9 dog looks on as a robotic dog from Boston Scientific patrols the starting line before the start of the 127th Boston Marathon, Monday, April 17, 2023, in Hopkinton, Mass. Mary Schwalm / AP
By WBZ-News Staff
 

Susannah Scaroni wins women's wheelchair division despite loose wheel

2023 Boston Marathon
Susannah Scaroni of the United States crosses the finish line and takes first place in the professional Women's Wheelchair Division during the 127th Boston Marathon on April 17, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

Susannah Scaroni hit a little bump in the road early on Monday, but not even a loose wheel could derail her quest for her first Boston Marathon victory.

After taking an early lead, Scaroni had to pull over and fix a loose wheel ahead of the 15K mark. She not only kept her lead, but went on to double it as the race continued.

Up by just over a minute at the halfway point, Scaroni's lead was up to nearly two minutes by the 25k mark of the race. The 31-year-old from Washington led by nearly five minutes late in the race and won her first Boston Marathon by over a mile, finishing in 1:41:45 (unofficial time) on Monday.

By WBZ-News Staff
 

Marcel Hug breaks own course record, wins men's wheelchair race

gettyimages-1482836885-1.jpg
Marcel Hug of Switzerland crosses the finish line and takes first place in the professional Men's Wheelchair Division during the 127th Boston Marathon on April 17, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The "Silver Bullet" is the Boston Marathon champ once again. Switzerland's Marcel Hug won his sixth men's wheelchair crown in Boston on Monday, taking the race with an unofficial finish of 1:17:06 to break his own course record.

Hug took a lead early in Monday's race and never looked back. He built a nearly two-minute lead by the 10k mark and was ahead by over three minutes by the 15k mark. 

His lead over Sho Watanabe and Jetze Plat was nearly six minutes by the 25k point, and continued to grow from there.

By WBZ-News Staff
 

2023 Boston Marathon officially underway

Boston Marathon
The elite men break from the starting line during the 127th Boston Marathon, Monday, April 17, 2023, in Hopkinton, Mass. Mary Schwalm / AP

The 127th running of the Boston Marathon is officially underway.

The men's and women's wheelchair races got underway at 9 a.m., followed by professional men and women, and para athletics participants.

At 10 a.m., the first wave of runners took off on the 26.2 mile course.

By WBZ-News Staff
 

David Ortiz serving as grand marshal

David Ortiz serving as grand marshal of Boston Marathon 00:46

David Ortiz will serve as the grand marshal of Monday's race.

He'll ceremonially guide runners along the course and will arrive at the finish line just before the champions break the tape.

By WBZ-News Staff
 

Latest WBZ NEXT Weather forecast

Next Weather: WBZ Morning Update For April 17 02:35
By WBZ-News Staff
 

Former athletes, past winners among notable runners

Notable runners in the 2023 Boston Marathon 01:03

There are several notable runners in this year's Boston Marathon.

Former Bruins captain Zdeno Chara, Red Sox players Brock Holt and Ryan Dempster, Heisman Trophy winner Doug Flutie and tennis star Monica Rakkit are among those who will be out on the course.

By WBZ-News Staff
 

Marathon start times

Start times for the 2023 Boston Marathon 00:31
  • Military March       6:00 a.m. ET
  • Men's Wheelchair      9:02 a.m. ET
  • Women's Wheelchair      9:05 a.m. ET
  • Handcycles & Duos      9:30 a.m. ET
  • Professional Men      9:37 a.m. ET
  • Professional Women      9:47 a.m. ET
  • Para Athletics Division      9:50 a.m. ET
  • Wave 1      10:00 a.m. ET
  • Wave 2      10:25 a.m. ET
  • Wave 3      10:50 a.m. ET
  • Wave 4      11:15 a.m. ET
By WBZ-News Staff
 

What spectators / runners can't bring

These items are not allowed along the Boston Marathon course:

  • Personal hydration system products (such as CamelBak)
  • Weight vests or any sort of vest with pockets or water bladders
  • Guns, knives, or any item that may be used as a weapon
  • Backpacks, any similar item carried over the shoulder, or handbags of any size
  • Props including sporting equipment, military and fire/gear and signs or flags* larger than 11 inches x 17 inches
  • Glass containers
  • Any container capable of carrying more than one liter of liquid
  • The use of selfie sticks or similar items is prohibited while running the Boston Marathon
  • Strollers, including baby strollers
  • Suitcases & rolling bags
  • Costumes covering the face or any non-form fitting, bulky outfits extending beyond the perimeter of the body
  • Any item larger than 5 inches x 15 inches x 5 inches
  • Folding chairs
By Julie Eich
WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.