David Ortiz serving as Boston Marathon grand marshal

BOSTON – David Ortiz was one of the many people who helped unite the city in the wake of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings. Now, 10 years later he'll play a role in the race itself.

Ortiz will serve as the grand marshal of Monday's race.

He was also awarded the Patriots' Award during the B.A.A. Gives Back event.

"I learned that this city has some of the strongest people that I have ever met in my life," Ortiz said during the event. "It's hard to put it back together right away, but this city was able to."

Marathon organizers say he embodied the Boston spirit during his time both on and off the field.

He'll ceremonially guide runners along the course and will arrive at the finish line just before the champions break the tape.