Kenya's Evans Chebet defends crown, wins second straight Boston Marathon

BOSTON -- Evans Chebet pulled away on Heartbreak Hill and won his second straight Boston Marathon on Monday, beating out fellow Kenyan Benson Kipruto and Gabriel Geay of Tanzania over the final stretch of the men's race.

Chebet pulled ahead by a few seconds over the last mile to become the first back-to-back winner in Boston in 15 years. He finished the 127th Boston Marathon with a time of 2:05:54, beating his 2:06:51 finish in 2022.

Chebet is the first man to defend his title in Boston since Robert Cheruiyot won back-to-back races in 2007 and 2008.

Geay overtook Kipruto before the finish line and came in second at 2:06:04, while Kipruto finished third at 2:06:06. Kenya's Albert Korir (2:08:01) placed fourth while Morocco's Zouhair Talbi (2:08:35) came in fifth.

American Scott Fauble came in seventh with a 2:09:44 finish. Matt McDonald of Clinton, NJ finished 10th at 2:10:17.