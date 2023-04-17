Susannah Scaroni wins 2023 Boston Marathon women's wheelchair race

BOSTON -- Susannah Scaroni hit a little bump in the road early on Monday, but not even a loose wheel could derail her quest for her first Boston Marathon victory.

After taking an early lead, Scaroni had to pull over and fix a loose wheel ahead of the 15K mark. Her wheelchair made a squeaking noise the rest of the way, but it didn't slow the three-time Paralympian down too much. She not only kept her lead, but went on to double it as the race continued.

Up by just over a minute at the halfway point, Scaroni's lead was up to nearly two minutes by the 25k mark of the race. The 31-year-old from Washington led by nearly five minutes late in the race and won her first Boston Marathon by over a mile, finishing in 1:41:45 on Monday.

It was Scaroni's third fastest finish in Boston in her nine tries. Prior to Monday, Scaroni had placed second (2018), third (2014, 2015, and 2017), and fouth (2016) in Boston. She also won the New York City and Chicago Marathons in 2022.

Scaroni also won the B.A.A. 5k over the weekend, setting a new course record with a 11:10 finish.