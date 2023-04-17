Watch CBS News
These were the top American finishers in the Boston Marathon

By WBZ-News Staff

Susannah Scaroni , Marcel Hug win Boston Marathon wheelchair divison
BOSTON - American athletes in this year's Boston Marathon captured one title and finished strong in others.

Susannah Scaroni, from Washington, overcame a loose wheel to win her first Boston Marathon in the women's wheelchair race. Former Boston champion Daniel Romanchuk, from Maryland, finished second in the men's wheelchair division behind Switzerland's Marcel Hug. 

American Emma Bates finished fifth, and the BAA said her time of 2:22:10 was the second-fastest ever for an American woman in Boston, behind only Marblehead's Shalane Flanagan. 

Scott Fauble was the top-finishing American men's runner, coming in 7th.

Here are the top three finishing Americans in the four major race categories, according to unofficial results:

Men's Professional Runners
7. Scott Fauble 2:09:44
10. Matthew McDonald 2:10:17
11. Conner Mantz 2:10:25

Women's Professional Runners
5. Emma Bates 2:22:10
11. Aliphine Tuliamuk 2:24:37
14. Nell Rojas 2:24:51

Men's Wheelchair
2. Daniel Romanchuk 1:27:45
4. Aaron Pike 1:30:30
12. James Senbeta 1:38:22

Women's Wheelchair
1. Susannah Scaroni 1:41:45
9. Yen Hoang 2:10:29
11. Emelia Perry 2:15:48

