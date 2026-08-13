Country music sensation Luke Combs is bringing his "My Kinda Saturday Night Tour" to Pittsburgh next year.

The My Kinda Saturday Night Tour will stop in Pittsburgh when Combs plays at Acrisure Stadium on the city's North Shore on Saturday, May 8, 2027.

The tour will kick off on April 3 in Arlington, Texas, and wrap up in late June in California.

Luke Combs, who has won numerous major music awards, last played a show in Pittsburgh when he sold out Acrisure Stadium in 2023.

Luke Combs will be back in Pittsburgh next year when he brings his "My Kinda Saturday Night Tour" to Acrisure Stadium on May 8, 2027. Mike Darnay / KDKA

At the time, he was joined onstage by Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett, who has since moved on from Pittsburgh.

For the upcoming 2027 tour, he will be joined by special guests Treaty Oak Revival, Avery Anna, Shenandoah and Wyatt McCubbin.

Presale tickets for the Pittsburgh show next year will go on sale on Tuesday, Aug. 18.