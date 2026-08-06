Pentatonix bringing popular Christmas show to Pittsburgh

The popular vocal quintet Pentatonix is returning to Pittsburgh this holiday season as part of a new leg of their successful "Christmas in the City" tour.

Following last year's tour, the a cappella group will take the stage in 28 cities across North America, with a stop at PPG Paints Arena scheduled for Nov. 21, 2026.

The tour not only aims to celebrate the holiday season, but also the release of the group's deluxe edition of their 2025 album, "Christmas in the City."

The deluxe edition features the original 16-track album with 10 new songs, two covers, seven live recordings and a new single, "Get Happy / Happy Days Are Here Again."

"'Get Happy / Happy Days Are Here Again'" was a fun one to create! We love this iconic mashup, and it fits perfectly into our homage to the classic Christmas tunes of Hollywood's Golden Age and the timeless jazz era on this album. We hope everyone enjoys this beautiful arrangement!" member Kirstin Maldonado said.

On this year's tour, Pentatonix will partner with the music education nonprofit Save The Music, an organization known for its work to preserve music education in schools.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Aug. 14 at 10 a.m. local time, in addition to special artist, venue and promoter presales beforehand.

More information about the tour and ticket sales can be found on Pentatonix's website.