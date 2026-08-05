Joe Manganiello talks about moving back to Pittsburgh area: "It never wasn't home."

Joe Manganiello is back in western Pennsylvania again, but the actor says even when he spent 25 years living in Los Angeles, he always considered Pittsburgh home.

Manganiello and his fiancée Caitlin O'Connor recently moved to Mt. Lebanon, and they're back after spending six months in South Africa filming the third season of the popular Netflix show "One Piece." Manganiello says Pittsburgh has always felt like home, even when he wasn't living here.

"It never wasn't home, I'll say that," Manganiello told Pittsburgh Today Live on Wednesday. "I lived in LA for 25 years, and I never called it home. I would always say, 'I'm flying back home this weekend,' meaning I'm going back to Pittsburgh."

O'Connor, who grew up in Uniontown, described Mt. Lebanon as a "very peaceful" community.

"I love it here," O'Connor said. "I didn't know how nice the people in Mt. Lebanon are. The neighbors take in the mail when we're out of town, we're all friends now, we're doing walks at night, it's amazing."

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor visited Pittsburgh Today Live on Aug. 5, 2026. (Photo: PTL)

Manganiello and O'Connor visited KDKA's studios with Bubbles — a tiny Chihuahua who Manganiello is almost always holding in his arms. He says Bubbles only likes "two people on the entire planet," and he advised against petting her, saying "she'll take your finger off."

That spicy personality is the inspiration behind a new drink at Mediterra Cafe, which has several locations around the Pittsburgh area, including in Mt. Lebanon. The cafe created a hot honey latte described as "sweet, a little spicy, and impossible to forget." Manganiello and O'Connor helped her and the cafe reveal the collab on social media.

As for what's next for Manganiello, O'Connor and Bubbles?

"Enjoying Mt. Lebanon, enjoying the neighbors, enjoying Mediterra," Manganiello said.