Pandemic: A snapshot of life in Memphis

Since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, photographer Jamie Harmon has been taking portraits (from a proper distance) of fellow Memphis residents whose lives, like all of ours, have been affected by stay-at-home orders and social distancing. His series, titled "Quarantine Memphis," doesn't quite get inside people's homes (though we do glimpse décor, and the occasional dinosaur), but depicts them in stasis – frozen at a window sill or door stoop, their lives trapped in an uncertain moment in time.