Teen suspect identified in fatal shooting of high school student on SEPTA bus in Philadelphia

Police have identified a 17-year-old suspect wanted in connection with the deadly shooting of Zahkir Whitfield, a 10th grade Upper Darby High School student, on a SEPTA bus in West Philadelphia last weekend.

The Philadelphia Police Department said Wednesday they're looking for 17-year-old Zayki Davis, who they say is about 5-foot-6 and 140 pounds. Police are asking anyone with information about Davis' whereabouts to contact homicide detectives at 215-686-3334.

Philadelphia Police Department

According to police, Whitfield was shot in the chest after a fight aboard a SEPTA bus last Saturday around 1 p.m. in the area of 40th Street and Girard Avenue in West Philadelphia.

Police claim a group of teenagers was involved in a fight aboard a SEPTA Route G bus along the Route 15 trolley lines.

Investigators say the driver then stopped the bus, and one of the teens exited the vehicle through its rear door and fired once back into the bus, striking Whitfield. The Upper Darby High School student was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he later died.

On Tuesday, police released photos of four suspects wanted in connection with the fatal shooting. Police believe Davis is the one who shot Whitfield.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in Whitfield's murder.