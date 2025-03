Police looking for teen in connection with West Philadelphia deadly shooting on SEPTA bus Philadelphia police are searching for a teen wanted in connection with a deadly shooting on a SEPTA bus. He's now identified as 17-year-old Zayki Davis. Police said he was part of a group of teenagers involved in a fight on the bus at 40th and Girard Saturday afternoon. Investigators said the driver then stopped the bus, Davis got off, and then fired a gun through its rear door.