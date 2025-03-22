Watch CBS News
Local News

Teen killed after shots fired into SEPTA bus following fight, Philadelphia police say

By Jessica MacAulay

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

A teenage boy was killed after he was shot following a fight aboard a SEPTA bus in West Philadelphia Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Philadelphia police said a group of 5-6 juveniles broke out into a physical fight at the back of a SEPTA bus around 1 p.m. A spokesperson for SEPTA later told CBS News Philadelphia the fight was between two males on the Route G bus along the Route 15 trolley lines at 40th Street and Girard Avenue.

The SEPTA driver then stopped the bus, and at least one of the juveniles exited out the back door, police said.

Investigators said that the juvenile fired a single shot back into the bus, which hit a 15-year-old boy in the chest. The teen was brought to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead just after 1:15 p.m. No one else on the bus was injured, the SEPTA spokesperson said.

Authorities have not made any arrests in the case, however, the Homicide Unit and SEPTA police are still investigating the incident. Philadelphia police are offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction. 

Tips can be called into Philadelphia police at 215-686-3334.

Jessica MacAulay

Jessica MacAulay is a digital producer for CBSPhiladelphia.com. Jessica started out her career in broadcast journalism originally as an intern for CBS Philadelphia. She covers breaking news, local community and crime stories.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.