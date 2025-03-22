Teen killed after shots fired into SEPTA bus following fight, Philadelphia police say

A teenage boy was killed after he was shot following a fight aboard a SEPTA bus in West Philadelphia Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Philadelphia police said a group of 5-6 juveniles broke out into a physical fight at the back of a SEPTA bus around 1 p.m. A spokesperson for SEPTA later told CBS News Philadelphia the fight was between two males on the Route G bus along the Route 15 trolley lines at 40th Street and Girard Avenue.

The SEPTA driver then stopped the bus, and at least one of the juveniles exited out the back door, police said.

Investigators said that the juvenile fired a single shot back into the bus, which hit a 15-year-old boy in the chest. The teen was brought to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead just after 1:15 p.m. No one else on the bus was injured, the SEPTA spokesperson said.

Authorities have not made any arrests in the case, however, the Homicide Unit and SEPTA police are still investigating the incident. Philadelphia police are offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Tips can be called into Philadelphia police at 215-686-3334.