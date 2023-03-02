Younger people diagnosed with colon cancer at advanced stage increases

New research says younger people diagnosed with colon cancer at a more advanced stage

New research says younger people diagnosed with colon cancer at a more advanced stage

New research says younger people diagnosed with colon cancer at a more advanced stage

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Colorectal cancer is increasing among younger people and being diagnosed at a more advanced stage, according to new research released Wednesday from the American Cancer Society.

It is the third deadliest cancer and buildings all over Philadelphia will be lit up in blue to help raise awareness about colon cancer. The Blue Light Campaign was started by a Jefferson doctor.

Helen Shupak, who lives in Center City, is diligent now about getting regular colonoscopies that can detect and remove pre-cancerous polyps preventing cancer.

"It's just frightening," Shupak said. "This way it's taken care of quickly."

New research from the American Cancer Society anticipates 153,000 new colorectal cancer cases this year and more than 52,000 deaths.

60% of new cases are advanced-stage diseases and the numbers have doubled for young people.

"Shockingly, one in five people who will be diagnosed presently, are younger than 55 years of age, which is quite young for colorectal cancer," Dr. Karen Knudsen said.

Jefferson Gastroenterologist Marianne Ritchie says there's another concerning trend.

"African Americans are 20% more likely to be diagnosed with colorectal cancer and 40% more likely to die from it," Ritchie said.

Dr. Ritchie says too many people still aren't getting colonoscopies the gold standard for early detection because they are fearful of the night before colon cleansing.

"Going through the prep once is a whole lot better than surgery chemo and radiation," Ritchie said.

"It is manageable, it's not as bad as I thought it was going to be," Shupak said.

Dr. Ritchie started the Blue Lights Campaign, a national movement to light up buildings blue to raise awareness during Colorectal Cancer Month.

"I want people to come into the city and be wrapped in blue with that urgent message that colonoscopy screening saves lives," Ritchie said.

"I think it's wonderful," Shupak said. "I hope it gets more people to come around and have their colonoscopy."

The recommended age to start screenings has been lowered to age 45. Risk factors for colorectal cancer include age, family history, smoking, being inactive and having a poor diet.