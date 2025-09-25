Watch Live: Funeral to honor 3 York County, Pennsylvania detectives killed in shooting

The three police detectives killed in a shooting in York County, Pennsylvania, last week will now be laid to rest.

Funeral services will begin at 12 p.m. Thursday for Detective Mark Baker, Detective Isaiah Emenheiser and Detective Sgt. Cody Becker, who were killed in the line of duty on Sept. 17, 2025.

CBS News Philadelphia will livestream the officers' funeral services. You can watch in the player above or on our YouTube channel.

Baker, Emenheiser and Becker were responding to a domestic call on the 1800 block of Haar Road in North Codorus Township, a rural area about 20 minutes from the Mason-Dixon line, near the Maryland border.

The detectives were in a group of five investigating the property at a farmhouse when they were ambushed by shots fired by a suspect, 24-year-old Matthew James Ruth. York County District Attorney Tim Barker said in a news conference that Ruth was armed with an AR-style rifle and likely intended to kill an ex-girlfriend and her mother, who lived at the home, but had left for their safety.

Baker, Emenheiser and Becker were killed when they approached the unlocked front door of the home, and Ruth began firing from inside. Two other officers engaged in a gun battle with the suspect, killing him before trying to render aid to the fallen officers.

Baker, 53, was a former Philadelphia highway patrol officer from 2001 to 2004 before moving to York County.

"I personally knew them very very well, they were wonderful. They were mission-driven, and that day they continued their mission," Barker said.

One of the two surviving officers, Lt. David Godfrey, is now in satisfactory condition after the shooting. No update has been released on the condition of the other officer.

Services are closed to the public, and will take place at the Living Word Community Church at 2530 Cape Horn Road in Red Lion, Pennsylvania. The public can watch the livestream down the road at the Chapel Church, at 3050 Cape Horn Road in Red Lion. The church will open to visitors at 10 a.m.

The detectives' burials will be private.

Obituaries reveal more about fallen detectives

Detective Isaiah Emenheiser

Obituaries at the Wagner-Elfner and Burg Funeral Home in Red Lion say Emenheiser, a 43-year-old former U.S. Secret Service agent, was a married father of two who coached his children's soccer teams. The Philadelphia Eagles fan was a devoted member of the local Providence Community Church.

He received the Lifesaving Award for one fateful act of heroism on Aug. 1, 2005, when he was serving as a Thomasville, Pa. police officer. Officer Emenheiser broke through the window into a burning mobile home to rescue a man trapped inside, and then performed lifesaving CPR.

Detective Mark Baker

A married father of five, Detective Mark Baker previously served as a member of the Philadelphia police Highway Patrol. In his youth, he was a member of the Boy Scouts of America and achieved the rank of Eagle Scout, later becoming a Cubmaster and Assistant Scoutmaster. He was also an Eagles and Flyers fan and played Dungeons and Dragons.

Detective Sgt. Cody Becker

Sgt. Cody Becker, 39, was a former standout high school and Division 1 NCAA wrestler at Spring Grove High School and Millersville University. Like Emenheiser, Becker had also run into a burning building at one point in his career.

On June 8, 2010, he climbed onto the second story of a burning building to catch children escaping from a window, helping save a family of four, according to his obit. The father of two loved trips up to the mountains in Potter County, Pennsylvania, which he called "God's Country."