Colleagues remember former Philadelphia police officer killed in York County, Pennsylvania, shooting

Officer Mark Baker was one of the Northern York County Regional Police detectives shot and killed Wednesday while serving a warrant in North Codorus Township, Pennsylvania.

Before moving to York County, Baker worked as a highway patrol officer with Philadelphia police from 2001 to 2004.

"I know a lot of officers that did work with Mark, and there was nothing but glowing things (said) about him, his personality, how he was as an officer the three years that he spent with us," said Roosevelt Poplar, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 5 in Philadelphia.

Mark Baker, age 53, with 21 years of service. Northern York County Regional Police Department

"Information that we got from officers in York County, same response: He was loved by everyone," Poplar said.

According to the FOP, Baker was a former partner of Sgt. Pat McDonald, the Philadelphia police officer shot and killed in the line of duty in 2008.

Baker was a father of four.

The FOP sent representatives from Philadelphia to York County Wednesday night to assist with any emotional support services needed by the law enforcement departments directly affected by the tragedy.

Baker and two other officers — Detective Sgt. Cody Becker and detective Isaiah Emenheiser — were killed in an ambush-style shooting Wednesday afternoon at a farmhouse in York County. Officials have identified the shooter as Matthew James Ruth, who they say was killed by police at the scene.

The officers were at the farmhouse with a warrant to arrest Ruth, who was accused of stalking an ex-girlfriend who lived there, among other charges, court documents show.