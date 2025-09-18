Suspect in fatal shooting of 3 Pennsylvania police officers identified; press conference scheduled for 3 p.m.

Suspect ID'd in the fatal shooting of 3 police officers in York County, Pennsylvania

The suspect in the fatal shooting of three police officers in York County, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday has been identified as 24-year-old Matthew James Ruth, a law enforcement official told the Associated Press.

Two other police officers were shot and remain in the hospital. Officials last said their conditions were critical but stable.

The shooting happened on a farm in North Codorus Township in York County just after 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Pennsylvania State Police said the investigation began as domestic in nature.

Law enforcement sources tell CBS News Philadelphia that police were at the North Codorus farmhouse to serve a warrant when Ruth fired upon the law enforcement officers from a cornfield.

State police say one of the wounded officers was able to shoot and kill Ruth.

Investigators have said they plan to provide an overview of the ongoing investigation and the circumstances that led to the shooting. A press conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. Thursday, streaming live in the video player above and anywhere CBS News Philadelphia is streaming.

A court docket obtained by CBS News Philadelphia shows stalking, loitering and criminal trespass charges were filed Wednesday against Ruth.

Authorities have yet to release the identities of the five police officers who were shot.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, at an unrelated press conference Thursday, offered remarks to the families of the two wounded officers.

"I got to spend a little bit of time yesterday with the families of those who were shot, and thank God, are going to recover. They have a long road ahead of them," Shapiro said. "I just found it so striking that while they were there, worried about the well-being of their family members, they were also just so proud of how their family members put that uniform on and ran out toward danger to keep others safe."

The community is reeling in grief. Neighbors lined up along streets to pay their respects to the fallen law enforcement officers late Wednesday night. An officer could be seen kneeling at the scene early Thursday morning.

The York County district attorney's office and state police are leading the investigation with help from federal law enforcement.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

