See what Xfinity Live! could look like after a $15 million upgrade

Xfinity Live!, the popular bar and entertainment venue at the South Philadelphia Sports Complex, is poised to get a multi-million dollar makeover over the next year.

Cordish Companies and Comcast Spectacor have laid out their plans for a $15 million upgrade to Xfinity Live! and the surrounding plaza. Both the inside and exterior of the bar will be updated, and a two-story building with a rooftop bar is also being planned next door.

According to Xfinity Live!, other upgrades include an open-air beer garden, a "major" expansion of the PBR Cowboy Bar, dedicated space for local Philadelphia food trucks and an improved turf area for activities and events.

Xfinity Live! expansion rendering B.Mcintyre

Xfinity Live! will stay open throughout construction, which is expected to be completed in early 2026.

"The Xfinity Live! expansion is the final step in our recent efforts to enhance the Wells Fargo Center and Sports Complex and is a precursor to our broader project to create a world-class, year-round sports and entertainment district," Wells Fargo Center Chief Operating Officer Phil Laws said in a statement. "We are confident this project will be a keystone for Philadelphia's continued growth," he continued.

AVA Rooftop Bar at Xfinity Live! rendering B.Mcintyre

Earlier this year, Comcast Spectacor unveiled its plans to completely transform the South Philadelphia Sports Complex over the next decade. In February, the company said "Phase 1" would focus on upgrades to Xfinity Live!, estimating the cost of that phase at $12 million.

Comcast Spectacor also said it hopes to build a new concert venue, hotel, retail shops and restaurants in the area by 2028.

"Phase 2" would include developing even more retail space and restaurants, along with office spaces and residences.

Rendering of Crush Bar at Xfinity Live! B.Mcintyre

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers and City Council are embroiled in a monthslong debate over whether the team should relocate to a new arena in Center City and away from the Wells Fargo Center in South Philly.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker endorsed a plan to build the arena, known as 76 Place, in the city's Market East section. The proposal now needs support from City Council to get final approval, and public hearings are now underway at City Hall with councilmembers, Parker's administration, 76ers officials and the public.

The plan to move the arena to Center City has faced significant pushback from community groups and residents, particularly the Save Chinatown Coalition, which has argued the major development would do more harm to the neighborhood than good.