Comcast Spectacor unveils plan to transform South Philly Sports Complex

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- In 10 years, the South Philadelphia Sports Complex might look entirely different. Comcast Spectacor has unveiled plans to transform the sports complex by upgrading Xfinity Live!, adding a mid-sized concert venue, a hotel, new retail shops and an outdoor plaza.

"Exciting projects are already underway in South Philadelphia from the revitalization of FDR park to the development plans for the Navy Yard and Bellwether District," Comcast Spectacor Chairman & CEO Dan Hilferty said on Wednesday in a statement to CBS News Philadelphia in part. "We believe this vision for the new Sports Complex can be a transformative project, serving as a stronger connection to South Philadelphia while bringing more jobs, residents, workers and visitors to the area."

Comcast Spectacor's plan for the South Philly Sports Complex would be in two phases.

The first phase would span Lots G and H of the complex and include upgrades to Xfinity Live!, including enhancing the outdoor plaza for games days, festivals and other big events, which will cost $12 million, according to Comcast Spectacor. Phase 1 of the plan will be done in partnership with Cordish, a U.S.-based real estate and development company.

The upgrades to Xfinity Live! are estimated to be complete in 2025 or early 2026. The bar will remain open during the renovations.

Phase 1 also includes a 5,500-seated concert venue, hotel, new retail shops and restaurants. Comcast Spectacor said it hopes to have the hotel, concert venue, retail shops and restaurants by 2028.

For phase 2, Comcast Spectacor said it still doesn't have "development rights" and it needs stakeholder support. Comcast Spectacor said more retail space, restaurants, residences, office space and green space would be included in phase 2. If everything goes as planned, Comcast Spectacor said it would take 10 years to complete both phases.

"We see the vision outlined in Phase 2 as a starting point for conversations with those stakeholders about the future of the Sports Complex," Hilferty said in a statement.

The news comes as the Philadelphia 76ers are currently trying to build a new arena in Center City, just south of Chinatown. The proposed arena, 76 Place, has become a polarizing topic since the plans for the arena were unveiled.

A spokesperson for 76 DevCorp, the developers of 76 Place, said Comcast Spectacor hasn't "engaged the 76ers directly about the development plans."

"Our team is one of the largest tenants of the Wells Fargo Center and has experienced the limitations with the current site," the spokesperson wrote in the statement. "Although this announcement has no bearing whatsoever on our plans to move to Market East when our lease expires in 2031 – a move that will support the revitalization of Market East and create approximately $1B in new tax revenue for the City and School District – we believe it is critical to discuss how development proposals such as this may serve as a catalyst for the future growth of Philadelphia, particularly if they are privately funded and have robust, meaningful benefits to the community and surrounding neighborhoods. We wish them well in their pursuits."