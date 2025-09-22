Philadelphia Eagles claim WR Xavier Gipson, waive OL Kenyon Green

The Philadelphia Eagles claimed wide receiver Xavier Gipson off waivers on Monday following the team's comeback win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3. The Birds waived offensive lineman Kenyon Green to make room on the active roster.

Gipson, 24, was recently waived by the New York Giants and joins the Eagles after undrafted rookie wide receiver Darius Cooper suffered a shoulder injury in the win over the Rams.

Gipson entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the New York Jets in 2023, but he's contributed mostly as a punt and kick-returner in the NFL. He earned AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors in Week 1 of the 2023 season after he returned a punt 65 yards for a game-winning touchdown in overtime against the Buffalo Bills.

Gipson has averaged 26.0 yards per return, with his best mark coming in the 2024 season at 28.8 yards per return. Over the last two seasons, Gipson has had 27 catches for 268 yards and one receiving score.

However, in Week 1 of the 2025 season, Gipson fumbled a kickoff in the fourth quarter, which was recovered by the Pittsburgh Steelers and led to a touchdown two plays later in a loss. He was waived by the Jets after the game.

The Eagles could still look to use Gipson on kickoff returns in the future if he remains on the roster.

In Week 3, the Eagles wideout John Metchie III and running back Tank Bigsby eached muffed kick returns vs. the Rams.

While the kick returns were a special teams disaster, Jordan Davis made the biggest special teams play of the game with a blocked field goal and touchdown run that sealed the victory.

The 3-0 Birds will face the 3-0 Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in Week 4.

The Eagles acquired Green in the trade that sent C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans, but the former first-round pick hasn't panned out in Philadelphia.