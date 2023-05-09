Writers Guild of America strike affects local union members

Writers Guild of America strike in Hollywood affects local union members

Writers Guild of America strike in Hollywood affects local union members

Writers Guild of America strike in Hollywood affects local union members

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. (CBS) -- The Writers Guild of America strike in Hollywood has made its way to Delaware Valley.

Wednesday, union members in Newtown Square are picketing production of the Apple TV+ series 'Sinking Spring'.

The writers union is demanding better compensation and other concessions from studios and streaming services.

Sinking Spring is based on the book "Dope Thief" by local author Dennis Tafoya. It follows two Philly friends who pose as DEA agents.

Brian Tyree Henry stars in the show and Ridley Scott is executive producer.

President Joe Biden is calling for both sides to work out their differences and said he hopes they reach a "fair deal".