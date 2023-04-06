Road closure, bus detours as Apple TV show films in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There is a road closure and bus detours today as an Apple TV production films in the city.

State Road between Ashburner and Rhawn Streets will be closed until 8 p.m. Thursday as crews work on an Apple TV production with the working title "Catamount."

SEPTA bus routes 70 and 84 will also be detoured due to filming.

According to reports, "Catamount" is a name for "Sinking Spring," a show starring Brian Tyree Henry with Ridley Scott as executive producer.

The show is based on the book "Dope Thief" by author Dennis Tafoya, and reportedly follows two Philly friends who pose as DEA agents.

Tafoya grew up in Philadelphia and lives in Bucks County.

Henry plays Alfred "Paper Boi" Miles in FX's "Atlanta," which got him an Emmy nomination. He's also appeared in the film "Causeway."