Wrexham to face Premier League's Sunderland in preseason match at Subaru Park

Rob Mac, the actor formerly known as Rob McElhenney, is bringing Wrexham back to Philadelphia — this time as the club is one step closer to reaching the Premier League.

Wrexham will face Sunderland on Sunday, Aug. 2, at Subaru Park in Chester as part of a preseason tour across the United States. Fans can now register for pre-sale tickets, which are available on March 10. Tickets for the general public will go on sale on March 12.

Sunderland is one of three Premier League teams on the preseason tour with Wrexham, which currently places sixth in the EFL Championship, the league immediately below the EPL. Liverpool and Leeds United will join Wrexham and Sunderland.

Mac, who co-owns Wrexham with actor Ryan Reynolds, brought Wrexham to Subaru Park in July 2023 for a friendly against Philadelphia Union II, which is the Union's MLS Next Pro affiliate.

The TEG Sport's 2026 Summer Soccer Series tour will feature matches at Yankee Stadium in New York, Soldier Field in Chicago, Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, GEODIS Park in Nashville and SI Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey.

Matches will take place over four days — Saturday, July 25, Wednesday, July 29, Thursday, July 30 and Sunday, Aug. 2.

Organizers of the preseason tour have yet to release start times or broadcast details for the matches.

2026 will help raise Philadelphia's international sports profile as the city prepares to host six FIFA World Cup matches. Subaru Park will also serve as Ivory Coast's training base for the World Cup.