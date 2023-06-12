Wrexham AFC to play Philadelphia Union II in friendly at Subaru Park

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- Philadelphia's own Rob McElhenney is bringing his EFL League Two soccer team home. The National League champions Wrexham AFC will play a friendly against Philadelphia Union II at Subaru Park on July 28.

The Union II, in the MLS Next Pro, is the Union's official affiliate.

"We're thrilled to welcome Wrexham AFC to Subaru Park," Union president Tim McDermott said in a news release. "They have successfully captured a worldwide audience with their National League title and subsequent promotion to EFL League Two."

"We look forward to an exciting match and the opportunity it brings for Philadelphia Union II to showcase their talent," McDermott added. "It will be such a great experience for fans to witness the clash between these two clubs and see the skills on display."

McElhenney and actor Ryan Reynolds bought Wrexham AFC in November 2020. The two actors commemorated the club's rise in the hit TV show "Welcome to Wrexham."

Wrexham AFC, founded in 1864, is the third-oldest professional association football club in the world.

Wrexham achieved promotion to League Two, which is the fourth tier of the English football league system, by winning the National League. It's the first time Wrexham returned to League Two since 2007-08.

"We're looking forward to our tour to America in the summer," Wrexham AFC Manager Phil Parkinson said. "The club has had a small taste of the support we have over there, and it will be great to take our first-team players over to see that support firsthand."

"The matches scheduled will be a good warm-up for our first season back in the EFL," Parkinson added, "and we're looking forward to visiting Philadelphia, the home of our co-chairman, Rob McElhenney, for what promises to be a competitive game and a terrific ending to our summer tour."

To buy tickets, fans are being asked to sign up for the Union's priority list. The club says it will give them the best chance to grab their ticket.