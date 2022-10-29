Watch CBS News
Castellanos' catch, Realmuto's bat lead Phillies past Astros

HOUSTON (AP) -- Moments after Nick Castellanos made a game-saving catch in right field, J.T. Realmuto made sure the outfielder's effort didn't go to waste. Realmuto led off the top of the 10th inning with an opposite-field home run and the Philadelphia Phillies came back to beat the Houston Astros, 6-5, in 10 innings in Game 1 of the 2022 World Series.

Realmuto was 2 for 4 with the game-winning home run and a game-tying two-run double in the fifth inning.

The Phillies erased a 5-0 deficit with a five-run fifth inning.

Game 2 is scheduled for 8:03 p.m. Saturday in Houston.

Zack Wheeler will square off against Framber Valdez.

More coming … 

