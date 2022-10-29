Castellanos' catch, Realmuto's bat lead Phillies past Astros
HOUSTON (AP) -- Moments after Nick Castellanos made a game-saving catch in right field, J.T. Realmuto made sure the outfielder's effort didn't go to waste. Realmuto led off the top of the 10th inning with an opposite-field home run and the Philadelphia Phillies came back to beat the Houston Astros, 6-5, in 10 innings in Game 1 of the 2022 World Series.
Realmuto was 2 for 4 with the game-winning home run and a game-tying two-run double in the fifth inning.
The Phillies erased a 5-0 deficit with a five-run fifth inning.
Game 2 is scheduled for 8:03 p.m. Saturday in Houston.
Zack Wheeler will square off against Framber Valdez.
More coming …
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.