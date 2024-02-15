Woodbury, N.J., schools prepare for shootings with "Stop the Bleed" training and classroom kits

In this New Jersey district, educators prepare for the worst with "Stop the Bleed" training

In this New Jersey district, educators prepare for the worst with "Stop the Bleed" training

In this New Jersey district, educators prepare for the worst with "Stop the Bleed" training

WOODBURY, N.J. (CBS) -- Wednesday's shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade is once again serving as a reminder that gun violence can happen anywhere, including in schools.

A day before the shooting, teachers and administrators at Walnut Street School in Woodbury held "Stop the Bleed" training, which teaches people how to treat traumatic bleeding injuries by using tourniquets, wound dressings and their own hands.

School Resource Officer Michael Magee, who led the training Tuesday afternoon, said the police department has worked with every school in Woodbury and Woodbury Heights to place "Stop the Bleed" kits in every single classroom.

CBS News Philadelphia

"I think, at this point, we are one of the most prepared communities on the East Coast," Magee said.

Paula Goodwin is a Woodbury City Public Schools teacher who attended Tuesday's training.

"If one of my students is in harm's way, I want to make sure I'm jumping in," Goodwin said. "I think, as an educator, it's best to be prepared for any situation that life can throw our way."

Goodwin hopes parents will understand that teachers are doing everything they can to keep their children safe.

"Their kids are in the best hands possible," Goodwin said. "We would keep their kids safe no matter the cost."