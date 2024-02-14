Several wounded in shooting after Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade

Several people were wounded in a shooting near Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri, at the conclusion of the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory parade Wednesday, police said.

The Kansas City Police Department said on social media that "multiple people were struck" when shots were fired west of Union Station near the garage. Two people who were armed were taken into custody for further investigation, police said

The shooting occurred shortly after the Chiefs Super Bowl parade ended

"Anyone nearby needs to leave the area as quickly and safely as possible to facilitate treatment of the shooting victims," police advised on social media. "Please avoid the Union Station parking garage area to allow first responders through."

This is a developing story.