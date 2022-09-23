The Wonder Years' new album features a song about Eagles legend Nick Foles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The band that wrote the song "Local Main Ruins Everything" has a new album out and a new song out that pays homage to a Local Man Who Most Certainly Didn't Ruin Everything.

The Wonder Years released their newest album, "The Hum Goes on Forever," on Friday, and on its fifth track, "The Paris of Nowhere," the Lansdale band opens up about "building shrines to St. Nick Foles."

In fact, the first two verses mention "Saint Nick Foles."

Verse one:

We're building shrines to Saint Nick Foles In the windows, in the living rooms I'm playing "Dancing with a Ghost" In the soft light of the afternoon I'm alone in the house where your sister died

Verse two:

We're building shrines to Saint Nick Foles In the churches, in the alleyways I watched the river overflow From the Schuylkill in the pouring rain I'm alone in the house where your sister died On the block that you loved your entire life

It goes without saying that Foles is a Philadelphia sports legend, leading the Eagles to their first-ever Super Bowl in 2018 after Carson Wentz went down with a torn ACL.

Foles beat Tom Brady in a Super Bowl, something that only one other quarterback -- Eli Manning -- has ever accomplished. He did so while catching a touchdown pass after Brady failed to catch a pass earlier in Super Bowl 52.

"The Hum Goes on Forever" is The Wonder Years' seventh studio album and first since 2018's "Sister Cities."

You can listen to the song here and the album here.