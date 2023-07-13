Women in Pa. react to FDA approval of over-the-counter birth control pill Opill

LOWER MERION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Some women said it will be a relief not to need a visit to the doctor or a prescription after the Food and Drug Administration gave approval for Opill, a birth control pill, to be sold over the county.

Rana Walker is now 56 years old. She remembered her own visits to the doctor when she was a college student.

"I just remember going to doctors and them saying some inappropriate comments or doing some inappropriate things. So, being in school and having something happen, or just even going to the doctor just for some OB-GYN appointment," Walker said. "Some comments that were made, it was not a safe environment."

The pill could give new access to a new generation of students.

"I'm away from home," said 20-year-old college student Reese Carver from Doylestown, "So I don't have access to my traditional primary doctor, so that's easy for me. And I know in my school, we have the health center. They have birth control and everything is there, so that's easy."

"I think that's really great," said 19-year-old Jamie Elman. "I think that anyone who wants birth control should have easy access to it and as a woman, I'm happy for the other women."

Elyse Kim, also 19 years old, urges patience, as the pill is not yet available.

"I think it's still a step in the right direction, so stay positive," she said.

The nonprescription pill is expected to be in all types of stores by early 2024.