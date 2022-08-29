Watch CBS News
Woman killed after struck by hit-and-run driver along Roosevelt Boulevard

By Ross DiMattei

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Hunting Park on Monday morning. Now, police are searching for the driver who hit her and did not stop to help. 

Witnesses who spoke with CBS3 were saddened by what they saw, but not surprised. 

"It don't surprise me at all because this is the Boulevard. It happens all the time," one witness said. 

Philadelphia police collected a bucket and a pair of flip-flops following the hit-and-run in Hunting Park. It happened around 5:30 a.m. between Broad Street and 15th Streets on Roosevelt Boulevard. 

"I was just like in shock ... It's just really sad for our people," Jamell Lemar said. 

Based on the woman's condition, witnesses suspect the driver who hit her was speeding and say it's not surprising along that stretch of the Boulevard. 

"This is a very dangerous boulevard for real. I mean accidents happen around here all the time, throughout the night, hit-and-runs, all that stuff. So it's nothing new," Lemar said. 

And making matters worse, police say the driver did not stop to help the woman they hit. 

"Heartless, careless, have no remorse," witness Charles Crenshaw said. "Sad to see that though. I mean, I see that somebody's mom." 

Philadelphia police couldn't provide a reliable description of the vehicle involved at this time, but they are going through any surveillance video in the area trying to find the driver and vehicle responsible. 

