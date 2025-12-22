Crisp temps for first full day of winter in Philadelphia area, tracking snow and rain. Here's the forecast.

Monday is the first full day of winter, and it will not disappoint in the Philadelphia area. Skies will be mostly sunny with crisp morning lows in the mid-20s and below-average afternoon highs near 40.

NEXT big weather change

Our NEXT Weather maker arrives on Tuesday. We've issued a NEXT Weather Alert for a snow-rain mix that will impact the morning commute.

The biggest impacts are expected between 4-10 a.m. on Tuesday.

While some areas will see snow, others will get more rain:

PHILLY, I-95 AND PA SUBURBS: Coating to 1 inch of snow

Coating to 1 inch of snow SOUTH JERSEY, CENTRAL DELAWARE AND THE SHORE: Rain/snow melt

Rain/snow melt LEHIGH VALLEY, BERKS COUNTY: 1-2 inches of wet snow

1-2 inches of wet snow POCONOS: 1-3 inches of wet, sloppy snow

No winter weather advisories have been issued, and temperatures will climb back above freezing later in the day Tuesday.

Christmas forecast

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are trending seasonable to mild, with highs mainly in the 40s. Dry, sunny and mild weather on Christmas Eve will make for a great travel day.

High temperatures on Christmas Day will be in the upper 40s, and a fast-moving system will bring clouds and a chance of rain showers.

A separate system will bring more rain showers on Friday to start Kwanzaa, but neither Thursday nor Friday is shaping up to be a washout.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Monday: Sunny and chilly. High 42, low 25.

Tuesday: NEXT Weather Alert for mix to rain. High 41, low 33.

Wednesday/Christmas Eve: Mostly sunny. High 50, low 39.

Thursday/Christmas Day: Chance of showers. High 47, low 33.

Friday: Chance of showers. High 44, low 38.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 47, low 40.

Sunday: More showers. High 46, low 40.

