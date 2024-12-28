Preparing for a dose of winter in Allentown, Pennsylvania as freezing rain and ice are expected

Allentown is preparing for winter as freezing rain and ice are expected

As the Lehigh Valley falls under a Winter Weather Advisory, public works crews are preparing for what Mother Nature may bring. A mix of rain, freezing rain and ice are expected.

At the City of Allentown Public Works maintenance yard, it was a busy Friday night from loading trucks with salt to putting chains on tires.

"This winter has been light for us right now, but at any given time, that can change," said Justin DeLong, chief maintenance supervisor for Allentown Streets Department.

Over a dozen trucks filled with salt will treat the roads overnight and monitor the area until the storm rolls through.

"There probably are going to be areas where it may look wet, but it has that thin film of ice that people refer to as black ice that could be very dangerous," said Ron Young with PennDOT District 5.

Starting at midnight, PennDOT District 5, which covers Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Northampton and Schuylkill Counties, will have a full call out and plan on staying out until roadways are no longer icy.

"If you see our trucks operating, stay about six car lengths behind them. Don't try to pass them, even though they won't be plowing with this type of event," said Young.

As for the turnpike, a spokesperson adds over 425 pieces of equipment and 450+ operators are ready to jump into action across the entire system.

The big message from all three agencies is for motorists to stay home unless travel is necessary.

The advisory is set to expire for the Lehigh Valley at 9 a.m. Saturday.