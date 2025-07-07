Pennsauken teen charged with firing gun multiple times near boardwalk in Wildwood, New Jersey

A 17-year-old boy was arrested after he allegedly fired several shots in Wildwood, New Jersey, and then fled on the boardwalk over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, police said Monday.

The teen, who is from Pennsauken, Camden County, was charged with second-degree aggravated assault, second-degree possession of a weapon, and other offenses, police said.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. Saturday in the area of Cedar and Atlantic avenues, according to police. Sixteen shell casings were found at the crime scene.

Police said the 17-year-old allegedly fired multiple shots, then fled on the Wildwood Boardwalk and blended in with the crowd.

Investigators cordoned off the boardwalk searching for the 17-year-old, but he was able to escape. Police said they located a 9mm Palmetto Dagger handgun during their search in the area of Cedar Avenue and the boardwalk with a 17-round magazine and one round in the chamber.

Police said surveillance video helped them later arrest the suspect and several other people involved in the shooting incident on Saturday at around 5:30 p.m. They were taken into custody in the area of Spencer Avenue and the boardwalk.

The 17-year-old charged was taken to the Ocean County Juvenile Detention Center, according to police.