South Jersey couple adding Phillies to Flyers-themed wedding

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A die-hard Philadelphia sports couple thought they had the perfect Flyers-themed fall wedding planned. That is until the Phillies' NLCS victory, which means their wedding day will also be the first day of the World Series.

This couple set their wedding date two years ago, never dreaming their late October Friday night wedding would turn out to be one of the biggest days in Philly sports history.

"I think we bleed orange, green and red," bride-to-be Mia Lopez said.

One step into the Wierzbicki home and there's no doubt this South Jersey couple is obsessed with all things Philly sports.

"Wall painted orange for the Flyers, of course," Matt Wierzbicki said.

So it's no surprise that when Wierzbicki and Lopez decided to tie the knot with a late October wedding that their theme was orange and black.

"We're having a huge Flyers wedding," Lopez said.

From a hockey captain's groom's vest to rally towels as the favors, they went all in.

"Instead of a guest book, we are going to have everybody sign our jerseys," Wierzbicki said.

But when the Phillies clinched the NLCS Sunday, suddenly their big day turned into a "World Series watch party wedding," Wierzbicki said.

Yes, that's right. Wierzbicki and Lopez, along with their 15-month-old daughter Scarlet, are now unexpectedly planning a Flyers/Phillies World Series watch party-themed wedding for their closest friends and family.

"We're three days away so it's how do you go about adding Phillies stuff to a Flyers-themed wedding?" Lopez said.

Lopez is now working with the venue to bring in TVs to stream Game 1 and Wierzbicki talked to the DJ to update the playlist.

"'Dancing on My Own' has got to be played, hands down," Wierzbicki said.

As this couple puts the final touches on their big day, they're now adding one more thing to their wishlist.

"Of course, everybody has a fantastic time and the Phils start out the World Series 1 and 0," Wierzbicki said. "That would be absolutely perfect."