NEXT Weather: Snow showers possible Saturday afternoon

By Tammie Souza

/ CBS Philadelphia

NEXT Weather: 1-day cold snap
NEXT Weather: 1-day cold snap 02:55

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It'll be cold with a chance of light snow Saturday afternoon.

Some light snow did fall this morning in the Poconos and the Lehigh Valley, and parts of Bucks County.

region-forecast.png

That system will lift northward and move out of the region.

But this afternoon, another system will come in from the south by around 12:30 p.m.

We're expecting flurries, with maybe a light coating on grassy areas.

By 4 p.m., there could be a mix, and then that system will get out of here quickly.

weekend-forecast.png

This cold weather is short-lived, with temperatures back in the 50s expected next week.

high-temp-trend.png

Our region has only seen .3 inches of snow this season. That is 18 inches below average.

Next week most days will be cloudy and wet as several storms pass the Delaware Valley. Check out the video above for the full 7-day forecast.

Tammie Souza
Tammie-Souza-web-headshot-No-Branding-1024x576-1.jpg

Tammie Souza is a meteorologist for CBS3 Eyewitness News.

First published on February 25, 2023 / 11:27 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

