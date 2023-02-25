NEXT Weather: Snow showers possible Saturday afternoon

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It'll be cold with a chance of light snow Saturday afternoon.

Some light snow did fall this morning in the Poconos and the Lehigh Valley, and parts of Bucks County.

That system will lift northward and move out of the region.

But this afternoon, another system will come in from the south by around 12:30 p.m.

We're expecting flurries, with maybe a light coating on grassy areas.

By 4 p.m., there could be a mix, and then that system will get out of here quickly.

This cold weather is short-lived, with temperatures back in the 50s expected next week.

Our region has only seen .3 inches of snow this season. That is 18 inches below average.

Next week most days will be cloudy and wet as several storms pass the Delaware Valley. Check out the video above for the full 7-day forecast.